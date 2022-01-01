Eric CASTELOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Gutemberg- Parthenay 1972 - 1974
-
ECOLE ANNEXE- Parthenay 1974 - 1978
-
Collège Pierre Mendès-france- Parthenay 1977 - 1979
-
Collège Marchioux- Parthenay 1979 - 1981
-
Collège Notre-dame- Bressuire 1981 - 1982
-
Lycée Privé Saint-joseph- Bressuire 1982 - 1986
-
Université De Poitiers- Poitiers 1986 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eric CASTELOT
-
Vit à :
PARTHENAY, France
-
Né le :
21 déc. 1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
