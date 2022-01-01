Eric DECARPENTRIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours militaire
-
515ème Gtl,camp De La Braconne- Angouleme 1981 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
Renault Thouars - PROSPECTEUR VENDEUR (Commercial)- Thouars 1983 - 1983
-
ALFA ROMEO - Vendeur (Commercial)- Vannes 1984 - 1984
-
MOBIS CHASSENEUIL DU POITOU - Vendeur (Commercial)- Poitiers 1985 - 1985
-
RENAULT LOUDUN - Vendeur (Commercial)- Loudun 1985 - 1988
-
BMW GUITTENY - Vendeur (Commercial)- Angers 1988 - 1989
-
BMW - Responsable des ventes (Commercial)- Morlaix 1989 - 2003
-
Garage Saint Christophe - Chef des ventes (Commercial)- Brest 2004 - 2004
-
EDC MOTORS - Gérant de société (Direction générale)- Ergue gaberic 2006 - maintenant
-
Edc Automobiles - Gérant de société (Direction générale)- Quimper 2009 - 2013
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eric DECARPENTRIE
-
Vit à :
LA FORET FOUESNANT, France
-
Né le :
21 déc. 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
