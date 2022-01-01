RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Nice
Eric DORR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE- Cherchell terre 1951 - 1953
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE REUTLINGEN- Reutlingen 1953 - 1954
-
Ecole Maternelle Michelet- Bougie 1954 - 1955
-
ECOLE DES SOEURS JOSEFINE- Sousse 1954 - 1955
-
FERDINAND BUISSON- Constantine sidi mabrouk 1956 - 1958
-
ARDAILLON- Constantine sidi mabrouk 1958 - 1959
-
Lycée D'aumale- Constantine ain el bey 1959 - 1960
-
Collège Les Recollets- Saumur 1961 - 1962
-
College D'ensignement General- Segre 1962 - 1965
-
Lycée De L'arc- Orange 1965 - 1966
-
Université De Nice - Sophia Antipolis- Nice 1967 - 1968
Parcours club
-
SCO- Orange
joueur demi droit1965 - 1966
Parcours militaire
-
Sainte Marthe 524 Gtl- Marseille
maitre najeur Ã la piscine chauffeur pl vl moto et marechal des logis1969 - 1970
-
Gt 524- Marseille
grade :marÃ©chal des logis appelÃ©.maitre najeur piscine.camp de ste marthe.1969 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
-
CREDIT COMMERCIAL DE FRANCE- Nice 1970 - 2003
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Eric DORR
-
Vit Ã :
NICE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié ,2 enfants virginie et Siegfried ,Michèle ,mon épouse,retraitée galeries lafayette Nice et un amour de petit fils Alessio né le 07/02/2009 et andrea nè le 2/03/2013.
Profession :
Retraite banque
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Cambodge - Canada - Ã‰gypte - Maurice - IndonÃ©sie - - Libye - Sri Lanka - Syrie - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie - ViÃªt Nam
-
Eric DORR a reconnu Erick BES sur la photo de belles annees .finale gambardella avec les memes copains
-
-
Eric DORR a reconnu Eric DORR sur la photo ccf cannes nice la revanche
-
Eric DORR a reconnu Eric DORR sur la photo amicale ccf nice vs ccf cannes
-
-
Eric DORR a reconnu Eric DORR sur la photo classe de 2e3 a5 année 1965 1966
-
Eric DORR a reconnu GrÃ©goire ORNESSAN sur la photo de belles annees .finale gambardella avec les memes copains
-
Eric DORR a reconnu Eric DORR sur la photo de belles annees .finale gambardella avec les memes copains
-
Eric DORR a reconnu Eric DORR sur la photo classe de seconde A
-
Eric DORR a reconnu Eric DORR sur la photo basket 6 eme
-
Eric DORR a reconnu Jean-Michel DORR sur la photo ce 2 ?ou ce1?
-
Eric DORR a reconnu Eric DORR sur la photo cm2 ardaillon
-
Eric DORR a reconnu Eric DORR sur la photo photo d'epoque