Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Tourcoing 1971 - 1975
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Tourcoing 1975 - 1979
C.e.s La Marliere- Tourcoing 1975 - 1979
Collège Mendès France- Tourcoing 1975 - 1979
Lycée Gambetta- Tourcoing 1979 - 1983
Lycée La Versoie- Thonon les bains 1983 - 1984
Parcours club
Gomyoung/raiders- Tourcoing 1978 - 1980
Ag3d- Grenoble
TRESORIER de GRENOBLE DESENCLAVEMENT ET DEVELOPPEMENT DURABLES2008 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Parcours entreprise
CONFORAMA- Roubaix
Vendeur1987 - 1991
INTERDISCOUNT- Villeneuve d'ascq 1993 - 1994
LITTERAL DIFFUSION - Directeur d'agence (Autre)- Marcq en baroeul
Puis Ã CALAIS1995 - 1996
Carrefour - CHEF DES VENTES (Commercial)- 1997 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Eric DUBELLOY
Vit Ã :
GRENOBLE, France
NÃ© en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Divorcé
4 enfants.
Commerçant sur Grenoble.
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
