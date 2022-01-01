Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • Gomyoung/raiders

     -  Tourcoing 1978 - 1980

  • Ag3d

     -  Grenoble

    TRESORIER de GRENOBLE DESENCLAVEMENT ET DEVELOPPEMENT DURABLES

    2008 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

  • 99 Ri

     -  Sathonay camp 1986 - 1987

  • EOR

     -  Coetquidan bellevue 1986 - 1986

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Eric DUBELLOY

  • Vit Ã  :

    GRENOBLE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1965 (57 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Divorcé
    4 enfants.
    Commerçant sur Grenoble.

  • Profession :

    Chef d'entreprise

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :