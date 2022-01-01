RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Léojac
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
BRAZZAVILLE- Reims 1973 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
MARINE NATIONALE CFM QUERQUEVILLE - APPRENTI MATELOT (Autre)- Querqueville
BREVET ELEMENTAIRE EQUIPAGE1978 - 1978
-
Marine Nationale - Ecole Des Fourriers - BREVET ELEMENTAIRE DE SPECIALITE (Autre)- Rochefort 1978 - 1978
-
Marine Nationale - Pa Foch - COMMIS AUX VIVRES (Autre)- Toulon 1978 - 1979
-
BATIMENT BASE GARDENIA - COMMIS AUX VIVRES (Administratif)- Toulon 1979 - 1981
-
Armee De L'air - OUVRIER DE GESTION DES STOCKS ET D' ACHATS (Technique)- Reims 1985 - 2010
-
Rmat Det.montauban - APPRO/TAP- Montauban 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eric DUBOIS
-
Vit à :
LEOJAC, France
-
Né le :
5 août 1960 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
52 ans MARIE, DEUX ENFANTS, 25 ET 22 ANS
Profession :
OUVRIER D' ETAT
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2