Eric DUCOURNEAU (ERIC DUCOURNEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHAMBRELENT- La teste de buch 1973 - 1976
-
HENRI DHEURLE- La teste de buch 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée De Grand Air- Arcachon 1980 - 1983
-
Bts Services Informatiques Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1984 - 1986
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eric DUCOURNEAU (ERIC DUCOURNEAU)
-
Vit à :
MAISONS-LAFFITTE, France
-
Né le :
7 sept. 1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Eric DUCOURNEAU (ERIC DUCOURNEAU) a ajouté Bts Services Informatiques Lycée Gustave Eiffel à son parcours scolaire
-
Eric DUCOURNEAU (ERIC DUCOURNEAU) a ajouté Lycée De Grand Air à son parcours scolaire
-
Eric DUCOURNEAU (ERIC DUCOURNEAU) a ajouté HENRI DHEURLE à son parcours scolaire
-
Eric DUCOURNEAU (ERIC DUCOURNEAU) a ajouté ECOLE CHAMBRELENT à son parcours scolaire