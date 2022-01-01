Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Renage

Eric DUFLOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 51 Rt

     -  Compiegne 1993 - 1994

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Eric DUFLOT

  • Vit Ã  :

    RENAGE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Chloé, la p'tite soeur est née le 1er août, mon p'tit loup l'adore !!!

  • Profession :

    Archiviste

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :