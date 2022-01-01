RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Renage
Parcours
Parcours club
-
AS PLAILLY- Plailly 1976 - 1988
-
Tennis Club- Plailly 1988 - 2002
-
TENNIS CLUB- Bornel 2002 - 2003
-
TENNIS CLUB DE SEYSSINS- Seyssins 2003 - 2010
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Georges Bouchard (Plailly)- Plailly 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Saint-dominique- Mortefontaine 1981 - 1986
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Chantilly 1986 - 1989
-
Université Picardie-jules-verne : Amiens- Amiens 1989 - 1993
-
Université Pantheon-sorbonne : Paris I- Paris 1994 - 1995
-
Jussieu Paris 7- Paris 1995 - 1996
-
Iut2 Département Info Com- Grenoble 2004 - 2005
Parcours militaire
-
51 Rt- Compiegne 1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Daher International- Saint witz 1999 - 2003
-
Abx Logistique- Grenoble 2005 - 2006
-
Archives Service France - Archiviste + responsable d'un dÃ©pÃ´t (Production)- Saint egreve 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Eric DUFLOT
-
Vit Ã :
RENAGE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Chloé, la p'tite soeur est née le 1er août, mon p'tit loup l'adore !!!
Profession :
Archiviste
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
