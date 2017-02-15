Eric DUPREY DU VORSENT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DU SACRE COEUR- Ploemeur 1976 - 1981
-
ECOLE SAINTE MARIE PIE X- Lorient 1981 - 1984
-
Collège Saint-pierre- Port louis 1984 - 1989
-
Lycée Notre-dame Du Voeu- Hennebont 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Agricole Les Saints Anges- Pontivy
1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Agricole Le Nivot- Loperec
1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
I.t.c.f.- Bignan 1995 - 1997
-
Exploitation Céréalière- Edmonton 1997 - 1998
-
BIOTEK AGRICULTURE- Saint pouange
Responsable du matériel et "pilote" 2000 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
Eric DUPREY DU VORSENT
-
Vit Ã :
BOUILLY, France
-
NÃ© le :
8 mars 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Experimentation vegetale
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni
-
-
