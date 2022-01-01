RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã BeaucÃ©
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Draveil 1974 - 1977
-
Collège Alphonse Daudet- Draveil 1977 - 1979
-
Collège Eugène Delacroix- Draveil 1979 - 1982
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean Monnet- Juvisy sur orge 1983 - 1985
-
école Pigier- Paris 1985 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
Ags Déménagements Internationaux- Gennevilliers 1989 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Eric FERNANDES DE SA
-
Vit Ã :
DRAVEIL, France
-
NÃ© le :
12 sept. 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
