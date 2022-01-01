RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Hodenc-l'Évêque
Eric FRIBOULET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Deols 1985 - 1986
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Deols 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Geneviève Vincent- Commentry 1993 - 1995
-
GERMAINE COTY- Le havre 1995 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eric FRIBOULET
-
Vit à :
BUZANÇAIS, France
-
Né le :
28 août 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2