Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De L'eglise (Walbach)- Walbach 1983 - 1986
-
Collège Jacques Prévert- Wintzenheim 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Shewendi De Lazare- Ingersheim 1991 - 1995
Parcours militaire
-
Brigade Franco-allemande- Mulheim 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
LIEBHERR FRANCE - Responsable kits production (Autre)- Colmar 2010 - 2014
-
Pakea - Responsable logistique (Technique)- Rixheim 2016 - 2017
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Eric GARCONNET
-
Vit Ã :
INGERSHEIM, France
-
NÃ© en :
1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut a tous ceux qui me reconnaitront !!!
Profession :
Responsable Logistique
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
