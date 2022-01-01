Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Ingersheim

Eric GARCONNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • LIEBHERR FRANCE  - Responsable kits production (Autre)

     -  Colmar 2010 - 2014

  • Pakea  - Responsable logistique  (Technique)

     -  Rixheim 2016 - 2017

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Eric GARCONNET

  • Vit Ã  :

    INGERSHEIM, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1976 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut a tous ceux qui me reconnaitront !!!

  • Profession :

    Responsable Logistique

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :