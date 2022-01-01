Eric GARNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Du Centre (Fontoy)- Fontoy 1972 - 1978
CES LOUIS PASTEUR- Hettange grande 1979 - 1983
Lycee Technique D'hotellerie Et De Tourisme- Illkirch graffenstaden 1983 - 1987
Lycée Hotelier- Illkirch graffenstaden 1983 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
ERIS RESTAURATION- Nice 1988 - 1989
HAPPY SNACKS- Luxembourg 1990 - 1995
Planet Hollywood- Barcelone 1995 - 2000
CIRSA BUSINESS CORPORATION- Barcelone 2008 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Ba 128 - Etat-major De La Fatac- Metz 1989 - 1990
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Eric GARNIER
Vit à :
Pérou
Né en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
