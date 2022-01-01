Eric JOURNAUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Catholique (Gresswiller)- Gresswiller 1969 - 1977
-
Collège Louis Arbogast- Mutzig 1977 - 1979
-
Lycée Professionnel Camille Schneider- Molsheim 1979 - 1981
-
CEFFPA- Illkirch graffenstaden 1981 - 1983
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Eric JOURNAUX
-
Vit Ã :
ILLKIRCH-GRAFFENSTADEN, France
-
NÃ© le :
17 janv. 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef cuisinier
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Chine - Ã‰gypte - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Japon - Philippines - ThaÃ¯lande
-
