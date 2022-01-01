Eric KELLER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

  • EOR

     -  Coetquidan bellevue

    Elève Officier de Réserve

    1996 - 1996

  • 8 Ra

     -  Commercy

    ASPIRANT & SOUS-LIEUTENANT

    1996 - 1998

Parcours entreprise

  • INFITEX  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Villeneuve d'ascq 1998 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Eric KELLER

  • Vit à :

    MOUVAUX, France

  • Né le :

    26 oct. 1971 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur Commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :