Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
ADEPA - Développeur (Informatique)- Montrouge 1982 - 1985
-
SYSECA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint cloud 1985 - 1991
-
EDS UNIGRAPHICS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Puteaux 1991 - 1998
-
UNIGRAPHICS SOLUTIONS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Nanterre 1991 - 1998
-
Dassault Systèmes - Informaticien (Informatique)- SURESNES 1998 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eric NICOT
-
Vit à :
BEYNES, France
-
Né en :
1961 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'y ai passé le bac E en 79. Je suis marié et j'ai 2 enfants.
Profession :
Ingénieur systeme
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2