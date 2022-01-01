Eric NICOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

  • ADEPA  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Montrouge 1982 - 1985

  • SYSECA  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Saint cloud 1985 - 1991

  • EDS UNIGRAPHICS  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Puteaux 1991 - 1998

  • UNIGRAPHICS SOLUTIONS  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Nanterre 1991 - 1998

  • Dassault Systèmes  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  SURESNES 1998 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Eric NICOT

  • Vit à :

    BEYNES, France

  • Né en :

    1961 (62 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'y ai passé le bac E en 79. Je suis marié et j'ai 2 enfants.

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur systeme

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :