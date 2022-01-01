Eric PELGRIN (PELGRIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean De Joinville (Joinville)- Joinville 1978 - 1979
-
Collège Cressot- Joinville 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Philippe Lebon- Joinville 1983 - 1988
-
IUT GENIE MECANIQUE ET PRODUCTIQUE- Metz 1988 - 1990
-
Dsta Matériaux Et Procédés En Plasturgie à L'iut- Metz 1990 - 1991
-
Institut Supérieur Franco-allemand De Techniques Et D'économie- Metz 1991 - 1993
Parcours militaire
-
Ba113- Saint dizier 1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
ESTIC - Professeur SI (Technique)- Saint dizier
professeur et formateur en technologie industrielle1994 - 2016
-
Institution Sainte-philomène - Professeur STI (Technique)- Haguenau 2016 - 2021
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eric PELGRIN (PELGRIN)
-
Vit à :
SAINT DIZIER, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Eric PELGRIN (PELGRIN) a ajouté Institution Sainte-philomène à son parcours professionnel
-
Eric PELGRIN (PELGRIN) a ajouté Institution Sainte Philomène à son parcours scolaire
-
Eric PELGRIN (PELGRIN) a reconnu Régis RANNOU sur la photo terminale E
-
Eric PELGRIN (PELGRIN) a reconnu Sophie MINVIELLE sur la photo terminale E
-
Eric PELGRIN (PELGRIN) a reconnu Stéphane JACQUILLET sur la photo terminale E
-
Eric PELGRIN (PELGRIN) a reconnu Eric PELGRIN sur la photo terminale E