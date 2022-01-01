Eric PELGRIN (PELGRIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • Ba113

     -  Saint dizier 1993 - 1994

Parcours entreprise

  • ESTIC  - Professeur SI (Technique)

     -  Saint dizier

    professeur et formateur en technologie industrielle

    1994 - 2016

  • Institution Sainte-philomène  - Professeur STI (Technique)

     -  Haguenau 2016 - 2021

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    séparé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :