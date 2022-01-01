Eric PERRIGAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Montils (La Chapelle Rablais)- La chapelle rablais 1976 - maintenant
-
Ecole De La Mairie (Saint Ouen En Brie)- Saint ouen en brie
1er rang en bas a gauche1980 - 1981
-
COLLEGE RENE BARTHELEMY- Nangis 1981 - 1985
-
CES DE NANGIS- Nangis
6e9, 5e6, 4e1, et 3e11981 - 1985
-
Lycée Thibaut De Champagne- Provins 1986 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
ARM CONSEIL- Puteaux 1991 - 1993
-
IMPRIMERIE NATIONALE- Paris 1994 - 1995
-
CAP SESA EXPLOITATION- Paris 1995 - 1998
-
Cegetel (Numéricable)- PUTEAUX 1998 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eric PERRIGAULT
-
Vit à :
CESSON, France
-
Né le :
28 juil. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié , 2 enfants et toujours seine et marnais ...
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Eric PERRIGAULT a reconnu Benoit GODIER sur la photo SECONDE
-
Eric PERRIGAULT a reconnu Eric PERRIGAULT sur la photo SECONDE
-
Eric PERRIGAULT a reconnu Stephane FABE sur la photo 6eme9
-
Eric PERRIGAULT a reconnu Eric PERRIGAULT sur la photo 6eme9
-
Eric PERRIGAULT a reconnu Virginie LORDEREAU (LOCHELONGUE) sur la photo CM2
-
Eric PERRIGAULT a reconnu Cyrille BREUGNOT (MICHOU) sur la photo CM2
-
Eric PERRIGAULT a reconnu Alain BECKER sur la photo CM2
-
Eric PERRIGAULT a reconnu Eric PERRIGAULT sur la photo CM2