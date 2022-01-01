Eric REBIÈRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CLAUDE BERNARD- Le mans 1967 - 1969
-
ECOLE CAMILLE CLAUDEL- Le mans 1969 - 1973
-
Collège Le Plateau- Le mans 1973 - 1978
-
Lycée Gabriel Touchard- Le mans 1978 - 1980
-
CNAM- Versailles
BTS Publicité par correspondance1980 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
Imprimerie Hermieu - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Paris 1989 - 1992
-
Imprimerie Garnier-groupe Cpc - Cadre Commercial - responsable Billetterie (Commercial)- Paris 1993 - 2001
-
Imprimerie Gresset - Responsable Commercial Grands Comptes (Commercial)- Champagnole
gestion en home office d'un portefeuille Grands Comptes sur le secteur Paris - RP2001 - 2011
-
Imprimerie Rault Eppe Solutions - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- MONTREVAULT 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eric REBIÈRE
-
-
Né le :
1 juil. 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre Commercial Secteur Imprimerie
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
