Eric SACHET (ERIC SACHET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Margaritelli Spa  - Responsable bureaus achats (Production)

     -  Perugia 1987 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Bureaux achats

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Animaux

    Voyages