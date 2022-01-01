Eric SACHET (ERIC SACHET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Rue De La Premiére Armée Belfort- Belfort 1968 - 1974
-
Collège Rue De Chateaudun Belfort- Belfort 1974 - 1978
-
Lycée Courbet- Belfort 1978 - 1979
-
Lycée Raoul Follereau- Belfort 1979 - 1983
-
Bts Traitement Des Materiaux Option Traitements Thermiques - Lycee Monge- Chambery 1983 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
Margaritelli Spa - Responsable bureaus achats (Production)- Perugia 1987 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eric SACHET (ERIC SACHET)
-
Vit à :
BELFORT, France
-
Né le :
5 mai 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Bureaux achats
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Eric SACHET (ERIC SACHET) a ajouté Margaritelli Spa à son parcours professionnel
-
Eric SACHET (ERIC SACHET) a ajouté Bts Traitement Des Materiaux Option Traitements Thermiques - Lycee Monge à son parcours scolaire
-
Eric SACHET (ERIC SACHET) a ajouté Lycée Raoul Follereau à son parcours scolaire
-
Eric SACHET (ERIC SACHET) a ajouté Lycée Courbet à son parcours scolaire
-
Eric SACHET (ERIC SACHET) a ajouté école Rue De La Premiére Armée Belfort à son parcours scolaire
-
Eric SACHET (ERIC SACHET) a ajouté Collège Rue De Chateaudun Belfort à son parcours scolaire