Eric SICAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Pouyat (Fours)- Fours 1977 - 1978
-
Collège Champ De La Porte- Cercy la tour 1979 - 1985
-
CFA DE MARZY- Marzy 1985 - 1989
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Eric SICAULT
-
Vit Ã :
CHENÃ”VE, France
-
NÃ© le :
8 mars 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Cela me ferait vraiment plaisir de retrouver tous ceux qui m'on connu.A bientot.
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
BrÃ©sil - Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis
-
Eric SICAULT a ajoutÃ© Ecole Pouyat (Fours) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Eric SICAULT a reconnu Gerald ECKERT sur la photo 6ème C
-
Eric SICAULT a ajoutÃ© Cfa De Marzy Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Eric SICAULT a ajoutÃ© Collège Champ De La Porte Ã son parcours scolaire