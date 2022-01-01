Eric THOISON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DES VERRERIES- Bagneaux sur loing 1966 - 1969
Ecole Grande (Bougligny)- Bougligny 1969 - 1970
Ecole Des Fetes (Bagneaux Sur Loing)- Bagneaux sur loing 1970 - 1974
Collège Emile Chevallier- Souppes sur loing 1974 - 1977
Lycee Professionnel La Fayette-fontaineroux- Hericy 1977 - 1980
Parcours club
Bfc- Bagneaux sur loing 1975 - 1985
Nemours St Pierre Football- Nemours 1985 - 1987
Bfc- Bagneaux sur loing 1987 - 1991
SPORTING CLUB DE SOUPPES- Souppes sur loing 1991 - 1993
EBNSP- Nemours 1993 - 1995
SPORTING CLUB DE SOUPPES- Souppes sur loing 1995 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
Panimatic - Ouvrier (Production)- Souppes sur loing 1980 - 1980
Webert - Ouvrier (Production)- Nemours 1980 - 1990
Ates - Ouvrier (Production)- Nemours 1990 - 1990
Dpl - Ouvrier (Production)- Darvault 1990 - 1992
FRIATEC - Ouvrier (Production)- Nemours 1992 - 2002
Lewis Industries - Ouvrier (Production)- Nemours 2002 - maintenant
LEWIS INDUSTRIE - Contrôleur (Production)- Nemours 2002 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
120éme Rt- Avon
service foyer1982 - 1983
120ème Régiment Du Train- Fontainebleau
service foyer1982 - 1983
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Eric THOISON
Vit à :
BAGNEAUX SUR LOING, France
Né en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié, j'ai deux filles de 21 et 25 ans
Profession :
Controleur qualité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - France - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni
Égypte - États-Unis - Grèce - Italie - Japon
