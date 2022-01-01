Eric THOISON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Panimatic  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Souppes sur loing 1980 - 1980

  • Webert  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Nemours 1980 - 1990

  • Ates  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Nemours 1990 - 1990

  • Dpl  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Darvault 1990 - 1992

  • FRIATEC  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Nemours 1992 - 2002

  • Lewis Industries  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Nemours 2002 - maintenant

  • LEWIS INDUSTRIE  - Contrôleur (Production)

     -  Nemours 2002 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Eric THOISON

  • Vit à :

    BAGNEAUX SUR LOING, France

  • Né en :

    1962 (60 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marié, j'ai deux filles de 21 et 25 ans

  • Profession :

    Controleur qualité

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

