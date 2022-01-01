Erica SENECHAL-PREVEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Prevost (Yvetot)- Yvetot 1990 - 1995
-
Collège Albert Camus- Yvetot 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Et Lycée Professionnel Raymond Queneau- Yvetot 1999 - 2002
-
Université Du Havre- Le havre 2002 - 2005
-
I.p.a.g. Rouen- Rouen 2005 - 2006
-
Greta Rouen Tertiaire- Mont saint aignan 2006 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
Kiabi- BARENTIN 2004 - 2006
-
ENDEL SUEZ- Notre dame de gravenchon 2006 - 2008
-
MAIRIE DE GRAND QUEVILLY- Le grand quevilly 2008 - 2009
-
Communauté D'agglomération De Rouen- Rouen 2009 - maintenant
-
AGGLO DE ROUEN- Rouen 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Erica SENECHAL-PREVEL
-
Vit à :
LE HOULME, France
-
Née en :
1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Adjoint administratif
Situation familiale :
marié(e)