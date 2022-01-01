Erwan LAMANDÃ‰ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Erwan LAMANDÃ‰

  • Vit Ã  :

    NOUMEA, Nouvelle-Calédonie

  • NÃ© le :

    20 sept. 1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut à tous !!! Que de souvenirs en regardant les photos !!!

  • Profession :

    1991 - 2019 mÃ©canicien naval

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    • Instrument de musique

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :