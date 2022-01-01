Erwan LAMANDÃ‰ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE COLETTE- Le havre 1976 - 1985
-
Collège Descartes- Le havre 1985 - 1986
-
ECOLE PIERRE BROSSOLETTE- Le havre 1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Claude Monet- Le havre 1988 - 1990
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Erwan LAMANDÃ‰
-
Vit Ã :
NOUMEA, Nouvelle-Calédonie
-
NÃ© le :
20 sept. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous !!! Que de souvenirs en regardant les photos !!!
Profession :
1991 - 2019 mÃ©canicien naval
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Belgique - BÃ©nin - BrÃ©sil - Cote d'Ivoire - Cuba - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Gabon - - GuinÃ©e-Bissau - - Maurice - Italie - Japon - - Madagascar - - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Togo - Vanuatu - VÃ©nÃ©zuela
-
