Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DES VICTOIRES- Guidel 1978 - 1979
-
Ecole Prat-foen- Guidel 1982 - 1986
-
Collège Le Ronquedo- Queven 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Colbert- Lorient 1991 - 1994
-
IUT DE LANNION- Lannion 1994 - 1996
-
MST TCAS- Marseille 1996 - 1998
Parcours club
-
LA GUIDELOISE- Guidel 1985 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
USINOR - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)- Detroit 1998 - 2000
-
DISTRAME SA - Chef de produit (Marketing)- Troyes 2000 - 2001
-
Flowserve Pompes / Ingersoll-dresser Pompes - Ingénieur (Technique)- Le mans 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Erwan LE MAREC
-
Vit à :
SARGE LES LE MANS, France
-
Né le :
15 avril 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Vie maritale
2 enfants
Profession :
Ingénieur instrumentation
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Angola - Arabie Saoudite - Canada - Espagne - États-Unis - Fidji - France - Irlande - Italie - Maroc - Royaume-Uni
Australie - Namibie