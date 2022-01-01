Erwan LE MAREC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Erwan LE MAREC

  • Vit à :

    SARGE LES LE MANS, France

  • Né le :

    15 avril 1975 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Vie maritale
    2 enfants

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur instrumentation

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :
    Australie - Namibie