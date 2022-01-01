Erwan LE MEUR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Paimpol 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Sacré Coeur- Saint brieuc 1989 - 1993
-
IUT GENIE MECANIQUE ET PRODUCTIQUE- Brest 1993 - 1995
-
UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL LANCASHIRE- Preston
BSc Design & Manufacture.1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
AUTOLIV FRANCE - Technicien (Technique)- Gournay en bray
Industrialisation.1996 - 1998
-
PLASTIMO - Chef de projets (Technique)- Lorient
Chef de projets en bureau d''études.1998 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
DRENEK ARVOR- Caudan
Initiateur fédéral de chasse sous marine drenek2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Erwan LE MEUR
-
Vit à :
LORIENT, France
-
Né en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projets
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3