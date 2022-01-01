Erwan LE MEUR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • AUTOLIV FRANCE  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Gournay en bray

    Industrialisation.

    1996 - 1998

  • PLASTIMO  - Chef de projets (Technique)

     -  Lorient

    Chef de projets en bureau d''études.

    1998 - maintenant

Parcours club

  • DRENEK ARVOR

     -  Caudan

    Initiateur fédéral de chasse sous marine drenek

    2000 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Erwan LE MEUR

  • Vit à :

    LORIENT, France

  • Né en :

    1974 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de projets

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :