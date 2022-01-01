Erwan LE TUTOUR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Gare (Saint Barthelemy)- Saint barthelemy 1971 - 1979
-
Collège M Martin- Baud 1979 - 1983
-
Collège Les Saints Anges- Pontivy 1983 - 1984
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean Guehenno- Vannes 1984 - 1986
-
Lycée Joseph Loth- Pontivy 1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Lesages- Vannes
G21988 - 1989
Parcours club
-
AS SAINT BARTHELEMY- Saint barthelemy 1974 - 1985
-
ES BAUD- Baud 1985 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Officiers Gendarmerie Nationale (Eogn)- Melun 1990 - 1990
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Le Mans (Esog)- Le mans 1993 - 1993
Parcours militaire
-
P.s.i.g. Vannes- Vannes
SERVICE MILITAIRE1990 - 1993
-
Escadron 35/3- Saint nazaire
Pilote VBRG -1993 - 2000
-
Peloton D'autoroute- Gaillon
Motard2000 - 2006
-
BT PLENEE JUGON- Plenee jugon
Ce n'est plus une BT mais un PA (Motard) SIMPLE EXECUTANT2006 - 2011
-
BMO- Pontivy 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Erwan LE TUTOUR
-
Vit à :
PONTIVY, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
VIVEMENT LA FIN DE L ANNEE 2012
Profession :
MOTOCYCLISTE PRO
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2