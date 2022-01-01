Estelle HERRMANN (LAMM) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LE SCHLOESSEL- Ostwald 1977 - 2012
-
Collège Martin Schongauer- Ostwald 1978 - 1981
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Estelle HERRMANN (LAMM)
-
Vit à :
ROMANSWILLER, France
-
Née en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Estelle HERRMANN (LAMM) a reconnu Eric RAAB sur la photo PHOTO DU COLLEGE MARTIN SCHONGAUER
-
Estelle HERRMANN (LAMM) a reconnu Isabelle BLANSCHE sur la photo PHOTO DU COLLEGE MARTIN SCHONGAUER
-
Estelle HERRMANN (LAMM) a reconnu Delphine ORANGE sur la photo PHOTO DU COLLEGE MARTIN SCHONGAUER
-
Estelle HERRMANN (LAMM) a reconnu Monique DECKERT (FERTIG) sur la photo PHOTO DU COLLEGE MARTIN SCHONGAUER
-
Estelle HERRMANN (LAMM) a reconnu Nathalie HAMM (ULM) sur la photo PHOTO DU COLLEGE MARTIN SCHONGAUER
-
Estelle HERRMANN (LAMM) a reconnu Edith LECORDIER (CUNY) sur la photo PHOTO DU COLLEGE MARTIN SCHONGAUER
-
Estelle HERRMANN (LAMM) a reconnu Estelle HERRMANN (LAMM) sur la photo PHOTO DU COLLEGE MARTIN SCHONGAUER