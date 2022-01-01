Résultats examens 2023

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Evelyne MAILLOT

  • Vit à :

    CAMBRAI, France

  • Née le :

    6 mars 1958 (65 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'ai 3 enfants je suis retraitée du CH de Dechy
    je suis secretaire de l'entreprise de mon compagnon à Cambrai

  • Profession :

    Secretaire de l'entreprise de mon compagnon

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages