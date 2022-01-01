RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à CambraiLe résultat du brevet à Cambrai
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
CHANZY- Caudry 1969 - 1971
-
HENRY BARBUSSE- Caudry 1971 - 1973
-
Lycée Fénelon- Cambrai 1973 - 1976
-
Lycée D'enseignement Technologique Jean Rostand- Strasbourg
BTS analyses biologiques1977 - 1979
-
CHANZY- Caudry 2009 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Evelyne MAILLOT
-
Vit à :
CAMBRAI, France
-
Née le :
6 mars 1958 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai 3 enfants je suis retraitée du CH de Dechy
je suis secretaire de l'entreprise de mon compagnon à Cambrai
Profession :
Secretaire de l'entreprise de mon compagnon
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
