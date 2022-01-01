Fabien FARGEON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Philippe Rameau- Versailles 1981 - 1987
-
Lycée Jules Ferry- Versailles 1987 - 1990
-
Iut Ville D'avray- Ville d'avray 1990 - 1992
-
ENSTIB- Epinal 1992 - 1995
Parcours militaire
-
2 Eme Rcs Satory- Versailles 1995 - 1996
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabien FARGEON
-
Vit Ã :
MONTPELLIER, France
-
NÃ© le :
26 dÃ©c. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Fabien FARGEON a ajoutÃ© 2 Eme Rcs Satory Ã son parcours militaire
-
Fabien FARGEON a ajoutÃ© ENSTIB Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Fabien FARGEON a reconnu Fabien FARGEON sur la photo 4ème H4
-
-
Fabien FARGEON a ajoutÃ© Iut Ville D'avray Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Fabien FARGEON a ajoutÃ© Lycée Jules Ferry Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Fabien FARGEON a ajoutÃ© Collège Jean Philippe Rameau Ã son parcours scolaire