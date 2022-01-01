Fabien GABORIT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De L'auberdiere (Saint Genouph)- Saint genouph 1980 - 1988
-
ECOLE PAUL RACAULT- Tours 1986 - 1988
-
Collège Lamartine- Tours 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Jacques De Vaucanson- Tours 1992 - 1995
-
Lycée Benjamin Franklin- Orleans 1995 - 1998
-
Ecole D'ingénieurs De Cherbourg- Cherbourg 1998 - 2001
-
Ecole D'ingénieurs De Cherbourg- Octeville 1998 - 2001
Parcours club
-
ETOILE SPORTIVE DE BERTHENAY- Berthenay 1983 - 1995
-
Comité Des Fêtes De Saint Genouph- Saint genouph
BÃ©nÃ©vole puis membre depuis 20051995 - maintenant
-
AMSEIC- Octeville 1998 - 2001
-
CEST BASKETBALL- Tours 2001 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
SOCOFER - ChargÃ© d'une mission GPAO (Autre)- Tours 2001 - 2001
-
SOURDILLON - Responsable logistique (Production)- Veigne 2001 - 2003
-
Burner Systems International (Bsi) - Responsable logistique (Production)- Veigne 2003 - 2005
-
SOCOFER - IngÃ©nieur de production (Production)- Tours 2005 - 2012
-
SOCOFER - Resposable de Production (Production)- Tours 2012 - 2018
-
ADC - Responsable de Production (Production)- Saint cyr sur loire 2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabien GABORIT
-
Vit Ã :
JOUE LES TOURS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Faustine vous présente son papa
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur de production
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Argentine - Australie - Autriche - Bangladesh - Belgique - Belize - Bhoutan - Birmanie - Bolivie - BrÃ©sil - Cambodge - Canada - Chili - Chine - Colombie - Cuba - Danemark - Ã‰quateur - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - GrÃ¨ce - - Guatemala - Guyana - - Honduras - Maurice - Iles Falkand - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Islande - Italie - JamaÃ¯que - Japon - Laos - Luxembourg - Malaisie - - Nicaragua - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - NÃ©pal - Panama - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - Paraguay - Pays-Bas - Philippines - Porto Rico - PÃ©rou - HaÃ¯ti - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - RÃ©publique du Costa Rica - El Salvador - Sri Lanka - SuÃ¨de - Suriname - ThaÃ¯lande - - Uruguay - VÃ©nÃ©zuela - ViÃªt Nam
-
