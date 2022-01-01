Fabien GABORIT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • SOCOFER  - ChargÃ© d'une mission GPAO (Autre)

     -  Tours 2001 - 2001

  • SOURDILLON  - Responsable logistique (Production)

     -  Veigne 2001 - 2003

  • Burner Systems International (Bsi)  - Responsable logistique (Production)

     -  Veigne 2003 - 2005

  • SOCOFER  - IngÃ©nieur de production (Production)

     -  Tours 2005 - 2012

  • SOCOFER  - Resposable de Production  (Production)

     -  Tours 2012 - 2018

  • ADC  - Responsable de Production (Production)

     -  Saint cyr sur loire 2019 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Fabien GABORIT

  • Vit Ã  :

    JOUE LES TOURS, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1977 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Faustine vous présente son papa

  • Profession :

    IngÃ©nieur de production

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :