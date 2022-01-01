Fabien GALES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
GOHORY- Gohory 1978 - 1980
-
Ecole Logron (Logron)- Logron 1980 - 1986
-
Collège Sainte-croix Saint-euverte- Orleans 1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Sainte-croix Saint-euverte- Orleans 1988 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fabien GALES
-
Vit à :
RENNES, France
-
Né en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Fabien GALES a ajouté GOHORY à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabien GALES a ajouté Ecole Logron (Logron) à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabien GALES a ajouté Lycée Sainte-croix Saint-euverte à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabien GALES a ajouté Collège Sainte-croix Saint-euverte à son parcours scolaire