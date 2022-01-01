Fabien HORODNYJ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Fabien HORODNYJ

  • Vit à :

    AY SUR MOSELLE, France

  • Né en :

    1969 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Qualiticien

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :