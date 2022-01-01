Fabien HYPPOLITE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MONGAZON- Parthenay 1985 - 1989
-
Collège Marchioux- Parthenay 1989 - 1994
-
Lycée Ernest Pérochon- Parthenay 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Pilote Innovant- Jaunay clan
BTS Informatique1998 - 2000
-
BTS INFORMATIQUE INDUSTRIELLE- Jaunay clan 1998 - 2000
Parcours club
-
Thenezay Tennis Club- Thenezay 1994 - 2004
-
Hopital De Cognac Tennis Corpo- Cognac 2004 - 2007
-
TC COGNAC- Cognac 2007 - 2008
-
TENNIS CLUB- Chateau bernard 2008 - 2009
-
La Genté- Gente 2009 - 2012
Parcours entreprise
-
Laser Contact Futuroscope - Tele conseiller (job Ã©tudiant) (Informatique)- Chasseneuil du poitou 1999 - 2000
-
PARC DU FUTUROSCOPE - Agent de sÃ©curitÃ© (job Ã©tudiant) (Autre)- Jaunay clan 1999 - 2000
-
Conseil Général Des Deux Sèvres - Informaticien (Informatique)- Niort
Emploi Jeune : Animateur Plan Net2001 - 2004
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE COGNAC - Informaticien (Informatique)- Cognac 2004 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabien HYPPOLITE
-
Vit Ã :
GERMIGNAC, France
-
NÃ© le :
25 sept. 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour
Je serai ravi de reprendre contact avec d'anciens camarades de classe
Alors contactez moi et je vous présenterais ma petite famille.
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Situation familiale :
sÃ©parÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
