Fabien HYPPOLITE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Fabien HYPPOLITE

  • Vit Ã  :

    GERMIGNAC, France

  • NÃ© le :

    25 sept. 1978 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour
    Je serai ravi de reprendre contact avec d'anciens camarades de classe
    Alors contactez moi et je vous présenterais ma petite famille.

  • Profession :

    Chef de projet informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    sÃ©parÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages