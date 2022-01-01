Fabien LACHAUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Le Neron (Saint Martin Le Vinoux)- Saint martin le vinoux 1983 - 1991
-
Collège Chartreuse- Saint martin le vinoux 1991 - 1994
-
Collège Notre-dame De Sion- Grenoble 1995 - 1996
-
Lycée Pierre Termier- Grenoble 1997 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fabien LACHAUX
-
Vit à :
ASSIEU, France
-
Né en :
1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Projeteur mécanique nucléaire
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
