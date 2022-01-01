Fabien LAMBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN XXIII- Nancy 1984 - 1992
-
Collège Notre-dame De Lourdes- Nancy 1992 - 1997
-
LYCEE AGRICOLE DE PIXERECOURT- Malzeville 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
AFT IFTIM - Transporteur (Technique)- Jarville la malgrange 1998 - 1998
-
Trps Chardin - Transporteur (Technique)- Ludres 1998 - 1999
-
AFT IFTIM - Transporteur (Technique)- Jarville la malgrange 1999 - 2000
-
Trps Chardin - Transporteur (Technique)- Ludres 2000 - 2001
-
Agrelor - Transporteur (Technique)- Houdemont 2001 - 2005
-
CFP CHASSIEU- Chassieu 2005 - 2006
-
Administration Saint Maur Des Fosses- Saint maur des fosses 2006 - 2008
-
Administration Creteil- Creteil 2008 - maintenant
A propos
General
-
Prenom Nom :Fabien LAMBERT
-
Vit a :
CHENNEVIERES SUR MARNE, France
-
Ne le :
23 sept. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Fonctionnaire d etat
Situation familiale :
marie(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes gouts et passions
Voyages
-
