Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE ALEXANDRE BLANC- Bollene 1977 - 1980
Collège Lis Isclo D'or- Pierrelatte 1985 - 1989
Lycée Alain Borne- Montelimar 1989 - 1992
Université Stendhal : Grenoble Iii- Grenoble 1992 - 1994
University College Of Ripon & York St John- York 1994 - 1995
Université Stendhal : Grenoble Iii- Grenoble 1995 - 1998
Lycée Pierre D'ailly - Enseignant (Voie générale)- Compiegne 2016 - maintenant
IUT DE TREMBLAY - Enseignant (Langues étrangères)- Tremblay en france 2018 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Ba115 Orange- Orange 2000 - 2001
Ba Aerienne 106 Merignac- Merignac 2000 - 2001
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Fabien LAMBIEL
Vit à :
SOISSONS, France
Né le :
12 oct. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Enseignant : Lycée Pierre d'Ailly - Compiègne
Enseignant: IUT Tremblay en France.
Profession :
Enseignant
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
