Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège George Sand- Paris 1980 - 1985
-
GEORGES SAND- Paris 1980 - 1985
-
Lycée Raspail- Paris 1985 - 1988
-
Lycee Lazare Carnot - Bts- Arras 1988 - 1990
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 101 Francazal- Toulouse 1990 - 1991
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabien LAVABRE
-
Vit Ã :
RODEZ, France
-
NÃ© en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent d' exploitation
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
