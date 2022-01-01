Fabien LENCAUCHEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Lepage (Mailly Maillet)- Mailly maillet 1988 - 1997
-
Ecole Lepage (Mailly Maillet)- Mailly maillet 1988 - 1997
-
Collège Edmée Jarlaud- Acheux en amienois 1999 - 2003
-
Collège Edmée Jarlaud- Acheux en amienois 1999 - 2003
-
MAISON FAMILIALE DU VIMEU- Yzengremer 2003 - 2008
-
MAISON FAMILIALE DU VIMEU- Yzengremer 2003 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fabien LENCAUCHEZ
-
Vit à :
VARENNE, France
-
Né en :
1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Fabien LENCAUCHEZ a ajouté MAISON FAMILIALE DU VIMEU à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabien LENCAUCHEZ a ajouté Ecole Lepage (Mailly Maillet) à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabien LENCAUCHEZ a ajouté Collège Edmée Jarlaud à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabien LENCAUCHEZ a ajouté MAISON FAMILIALE DU VIMEU à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabien LENCAUCHEZ a ajouté Ecole Lepage (Mailly Maillet) à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabien LENCAUCHEZ a ajouté Collège Edmée Jarlaud à son parcours scolaire