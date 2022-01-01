Fabien MAGRIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Pascal- Roubaix 1975 - 1979
-
Collège Saint-michel- Roubaix 1979 - 1982
-
Institut Professionnel Roubaisien (I.p.r.)- Roubaix 1982 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
Jacques Dessange- Alencon 1987 - 1989
-
JACQUES DESSANGE- Saint cloud 1989 - 1992
-
Dessange- New york 1994 - 1998
-
Dessange- Nashville 1994 - 2005
-
Oscar Blandi- New york 1999 - 1999
-
Dessange- New york 2000 - 2001
-
Serge Normant At John Frieda- New york 2002 - 2009
-
Escape Day Spa- Nashville 2005 - 2015
-
Elizabeth Arden, Inc- New york 2009 - 2009
-
Sharon Dorram At Sally Hershberger- New york 2009 - 2016
-
Serge Normant At John Frieda- New york 2016 - 2022
-
David Mallett- New york 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fabien MAGRIS
-
Vit à :
NEW YORK, Etats-Unis
-
Né en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Coiffeur
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Fabien MAGRIS a ajouté David Mallett à son parcours professionnel
-
Fabien MAGRIS a ajouté Serge Normant At John Frieda à son parcours professionnel