Fabien MASSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE ELISABETH- Lille 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Lille 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Saint-vincent De Paul- Loos 1988 - 1991
-
ESAD- Lille 1991 - 1994
-
Ufr Lea - Lille 3 - Roubaix- Lille 1999 - 2002
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabien MASSE
-
Vit Ã :
TOURNAI, Belgique
-
NÃ© le :
17 juil. 1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Croatie - Danemark - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Luxembourg - Maroc - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Royaume-Uni - HaÃ¯ti - Suisse
-
Fabien MASSE a reconnu Fabien MASSE sur la photo Classe de 3ème B
-
Fabien MASSE a reconnu Fabien MASSE sur la photo 5eme B
-
Fabien MASSE a reconnu Fabien MASSE sur la photo 3emeB
-
Fabien MASSE a ajoutÃ© Ufr Lea - Lille 3 - Roubaix Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Fabien MASSE a ajoutÃ© Esad Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Fabien MASSE a ajoutÃ© Lycée Saint-vincent De Paul Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Fabien MASSE a ajoutÃ© Collège Saint-joseph Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Fabien MASSE a ajoutÃ© Ecole Sainte Elisabeth Ã son parcours scolaire