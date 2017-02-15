Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Montigny-le-Bretonneux

Fabien PIRIOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Fabien PIRIOU

  • Vit Ã  :

    MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France

  • NÃ© le :

    10 juil. 1982 (39 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour à tous!
    N'hésitez pas à me contacter, ça me fera plaisir de reprendre contact avec vous
    A bientôt

  • Profession :

    Fonctionnaire

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :