  • Ferrero  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  MONT SAINT AIGNAN

    COMMERCIAL SUR NANCY

    1991 - 1996

  • Ferrero  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  SENNINGERBERG

    RESPONSABLE TRADE MERCHANDISING SUR L EUROPE DE L EST

    1996 - 1998

  • Ferrero  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  MONT SAINT AIGNAN

    CHEF DES VENTES REGIONALES REGION DIJON

    1998 - 2000

  • Textiles Well S.a  - CHEF DE VENTE REGIONAL (Commercial)

     -  Montrouge 2000 - 2004

  • WRIGLEY  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Levallois perret

    CHEF DES VENTES REGIONALES PARIS

    2004 - 2005

  • SARA LEE HBC  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Villepinte

    DIRECTEUR NATIONAL DES VENTES

    2005 - 2011

  • POMME DE PAIN  - FRANCHISE POMME DE PAIN DE SARCELLES OUVERTURE PRO

     -  Sarcelles 2011 - 2022

  • LE COMPTOIR DE MATHILDE  - Je suis franchisé (Direction générale)

     -  Taverny 2022 - maintenant

  • Prénom Nom :

    Fabien SCHWEBEL

  • Vit à :

    NESLES LA VALLEE, France

  • Né le :

    4 août 1968 (54 ans)

    Divorcé 3 enfants
    j'habite une maison pres de l'ISLE ADAM
    pacsé depuis mai 2006

    FRANCHISE POMME DE PAIN A SARCELLES

    pacsé(e)

    3

