Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Antoine De Saint Exupery (Seichamps)- Seichamps 1975 - 1980
Collège Edmond De Goncourt- Pulnoy 1980 - 1982
Collège René Nicklès- Dommartemont 1982 - 1985
Lycée Technique Privé Du Haut Bourgeois- Nancy 1984 - 1986
LYCEE DU HAUT BOURGEOIS- Nancy 1985 - 1988
Iut Charlemagne (Nancy 2) - Tech De Co- Nancy 1988 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
Ferrero - Commercial (Commercial)- MONT SAINT AIGNAN
COMMERCIAL SUR NANCY1991 - 1996
Ferrero - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- SENNINGERBERG
RESPONSABLE TRADE MERCHANDISING SUR L EUROPE DE L EST1996 - 1998
Ferrero - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- MONT SAINT AIGNAN
CHEF DES VENTES REGIONALES REGION DIJON1998 - 2000
Textiles Well S.a - CHEF DE VENTE REGIONAL (Commercial)- Montrouge 2000 - 2004
WRIGLEY - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Levallois perret
CHEF DES VENTES REGIONALES PARIS2004 - 2005
SARA LEE HBC - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Villepinte
DIRECTEUR NATIONAL DES VENTES2005 - 2011
POMME DE PAIN - FRANCHISE POMME DE PAIN DE SARCELLES OUVERTURE PRO- Sarcelles 2011 - 2022
LE COMPTOIR DE MATHILDE - Je suis franchisé (Direction générale)- Taverny 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Fabien SCHWEBEL
Vit à :
NESLES LA VALLEE, France
Né le :
4 août 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Divorcé 3 enfants
j'habite une maison pres de l'ISLE ADAM
pacsé depuis mai 2006
Profession :
FRANCHISE POMME DE PAIN A SARCELLES
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
