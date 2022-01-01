Fabien SPANU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SUD MARINE  - MÃ©canicien (Technique)

     -  Marseille 1979 - 1991

  • Stmicroelectronics  - Technicien de maintenance (Technique)

     -  ROUSSET 1993 - maintenant

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Technicien de maintenance

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Espagne - Italie - RÃ©publique dÃ©mocratique du Congo - Suisse