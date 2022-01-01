Fabienne SAINT-JEAN (LIGNAC) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Enfant Jésus - Saint Gabriel- Tourcoing 1967 - 1975
NOTRE DAME DE WAILLY- Tourcoing 1979 - maintenant
Lycée Professionnel De La Coiffure- Lille 1980 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
Salon De Coifure Verstichel à Halluin - Coiffeuse (Autre)- Halluin 1980 - 1982
CABINET MEDICAL- Tourcoing 1982 - 1983
Salon De Coiffure - Coiffeuse (Autre)- Halluin 1983 - 1984
SADAS VERT BAUDET - Opératrice de saisie (Informatique)- Tourcoing 1984 - 1985
MEDIATHEQUE- Tourcoing 1985 - 1986
Pimkie - Diramode - Employée (Autre)- Neuville en ferrain 1986 - 1987
Agence En Douanes Carion Frères- Scansped - Facturation (Administratif)- Lille 1989 - 1992
LOCQUENEUX - FACTURATION (Administratif)- Roncq 2001 - 2002
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Fabienne SAINT-JEAN (LIGNAC)
Vit à :
LALLAING, France
Née le :
5 juil. 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai 3 enfants : caroline 29 ans, stephanie 25 ans et mon petit dernier jérôme 18 ans!!!!
Profession :
Maman au foyer
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
