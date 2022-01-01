Fabrice BACHELLERIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Marie Jeanne D'arc- Tulle 1972 - 1979
-
Collège Sainte-marie Jeanne-d'arc- Tulle 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Sainte-marie Jeanne D'arc- Tulle 1983 - 1987
-
Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques- Limoges 1987 - 1988
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Limoges 1988 - 1990
-
Université De Nantes- Nantes 1990 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
MEDIANE INFORMATIQUE - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Sainte luce sur loire 1993 - 1995
-
Nex+ - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Saint germain en laye 1995 - 1998
-
MAGIC SOFTWARE - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Courbevoie 1998 - 2000
-
Scopeland Technology Gmbh - Berlin - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Berlin 2000 - 2001
-
T-systems Enterprise Services Gmbh - Head of Project Management SAP (Informatique)- Berlin 2001 - 2013
-
Toll Collect Gmbh - Corporate Strategy & Business Development (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Berlin 2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabrice BACHELLERIE
-
Vit Ã :
BERLIN, Allemagne
-
NÃ© le :
26 mai 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable gestion de projets
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Cambodge - Japon - Laos - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
-
