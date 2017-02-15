RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Bernis
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Vieux Village (Bernis)- Bernis 1981 - 1983
-
Collège Capouchiné- Nimes 1983 - 1988
-
Lycée De La Camargue- Nimes 1988 - 1993
-
Iut De Montpellier Ii Antenne De Sète- Sete 1993 - 1995
-
Université Vauban- Nimes 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Armee De L'air- Rochefort 1996 - 1997
-
Ba 943 Mont Agel- Nice 1997 - 2005
-
Armee De L'air- Nice 1997 - 2005
-
Ba 107 Villacoublay- Velizy villacoublay 2005 - 2007
-
Inter Armées Dirisi Maisons Laffitte- Maisons laffitte 2007 - 2011
-
Dirisi Nouméa- Noumea 2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabrice BOURDELON
-
Vit Ã :
BERNIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
26 sept. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
