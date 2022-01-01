Fabrice BRICNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Notre-dame- Pont a mousson 1973 - 1977
-
COLLEGE VINCENT VAN GOGH- Blenod les pont a mousson 1977 - 1980
-
Cfa Du Bâtiment- Pont a mousson 1980 - 1983
Parcours militaire
-
10ème Régiment Du Génie- Speyer 1983 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
Edf - Electricité De France - AGENT DE TERRAIN (Production)- BLENOD LES PONT A MOUSSON 1991 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
CCAS- Capbreton 2007 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fabrice BRICNET
-
Vit à :
BAIGTS DE BEARN, France
-
Né le :
1 oct. 1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent EDF
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Allemagne - Espagne - - Luxembourg - Maroc - République Dominicaine
-
Fabrice BRICNET a reconnu Fabrice BRICNET sur la photo la chambree
-
Fabrice BRICNET a reconnu Fabrice BRICNET sur la photo speyer 1ere compagnie