Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Commandant Cousteau (Ohain)- Ohain
Maternelle1969 - 1972
-
Ecole Commandant Cousteau (Ohain)- Ohain
Enseignement Primaire1972 - 1977
-
Collège Denis Saurat- Trelon
6Ã¨me, 5Ã¨me, 4Ã¨me, 3 Ã¨me A1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Camille Claudel- Fourmies
Seconde IES, PremiÃ¨re S, Terminale D1981 - 1984
-
Université Du Droit Et De La Santé : Lille Ii- Lille 1984 - 1986
-
ECOLE DE POLICE NATIONALE DE SENS- Sens 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Camille Claudel- Fourmies
BTS ComptablitÃ© Gestion1991 - 1993
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 103- Cambrai
Grade : Sergent Fonction : Marqueur OpÃ©rationnel Lieu : PC Commandement1986 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
Commissariat - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- Hirson
Reclassement Professionnel suite Ã un trÃ¨s grave accident de service de la Fonction Publique1994 - 1996
-
SNCF- MERICOURT
Formation AttachÃ© Commercial1996 - 1998
-
Commissariat - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- Fourmies
Etape transition avant dÃ©mission de la Fonction Publique1996 - 1996
-
SNCF - Dirigeant commercial (Commercial)- ROUBAIX
Dirigeant Commercial Gare1997 - 1998
-
SNCF - Dirigeant commercial (Commercial)- FOURMIES
Dirigeant Commercial Gares Fourmies, Avesnes, Hirson1998 - 1999
-
SNCF - Dirigeant commercial (Commercial)- BACHANT
Dirigeant Commercial Centre Ligne Directe1999 - 2004
-
SNCF - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- AULNOYE AYMERIES
Adjoint Pole Gestion Finances2004 - 2007
-
SNCF - Responsable commercial (Commercial)- AULNOYE AYMERIES 2007 - 2014
-
SNCF - Cadre dirigeant (Commercial)-
RÃ©gion Hainaut2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabrice FONTENELLE
-
Vit Ã :
AULNOYE AYMERIES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'adresse un bonjour et message de sympathie à toutes les personnes qui me reconnaitront et que j'ai pu croiser durant tout mon parcours.
Contrairement à beaucoup d'entre vous qui ont quitté l'avesnois, je suis resté fidèle à ma région.
Profession :
Cadre Commercial SNCF
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
