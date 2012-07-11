Fabrice FONTENELLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Ba 103

     -  Cambrai

    Grade : Sergent Fonction : Marqueur OpÃ©rationnel Lieu : PC Commandement

    1986 - 1987

  • Commissariat  - EmployÃ© administratif  (Administratif)

     -  Hirson

    Reclassement Professionnel suite Ã  un trÃ¨s grave accident de service de la Fonction Publique

    1994 - 1996

  • SNCF

     -  MERICOURT

    Formation AttachÃ© Commercial

    1996 - 1998

  • Commissariat  - EmployÃ© administratif  (Administratif)

     -  Fourmies

    Etape transition avant dÃ©mission de la Fonction Publique

    1996 - 1996

  • SNCF  - Dirigeant commercial (Commercial)

     -  ROUBAIX

    Dirigeant Commercial Gare

    1997 - 1998

  • SNCF  - Dirigeant commercial (Commercial)

     -  FOURMIES

    Dirigeant Commercial Gares Fourmies, Avesnes, Hirson

    1998 - 1999

  • SNCF  - Dirigeant commercial (Commercial)

     -  BACHANT

    Dirigeant Commercial Centre Ligne Directe

    1999 - 2004

  • SNCF  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  AULNOYE AYMERIES

    Adjoint Pole Gestion Finances

    2004 - 2007

  • SNCF  - Responsable commercial (Commercial)

     -  AULNOYE AYMERIES 2007 - 2014

  • SNCF  - Cadre dirigeant (Commercial)

     - 

    RÃ©gion Hainaut

    2014 - maintenant

    Fabrice FONTENELLE

    AULNOYE AYMERIES, France

    1966 (56 ans)

    J'adresse un bonjour et message de sympathie à toutes les personnes qui me reconnaitront et que j'ai pu croiser durant tout mon parcours.
    Contrairement à beaucoup d'entre vous qui ont quitté l'avesnois, je suis resté fidèle à ma région.

    Cadre Commercial SNCF

    mariÃ©(e)

    2

    Voyages

