Parcours
Parcours club
-
USEE- Ezanville 1979 - 1988
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES BOURGUIGNONS- Ezanville 1980 - 1982
-
Collège Jean Bullant- Ecouen 1983 - 1988
-
Lycée Jean Perrin - Bts Technico Commercial- Reze 1987 - maintenant
-
Lycée Fernand Leger- Sarcelles 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Reze 1991 - 1993
Parcours militaire
-
28 ème Regiment De Transmission Quartier Sonis- Orleans
Instructeur sur le Tir(IST 11Ã©me Cie)1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
GROENEVELD FRANCE - Commercial (Commercial)- Marsannay la cote 1995 - 1997
-
Sté Des Pétroles Shell - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Colombes 1997 - 2001
-
GRIPPLE EUROPE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Obernai 2001 - 2005
-
LAMBERET CONSTRUCTIONS ISOTHERMES - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Saint cyr sur menthon 2005 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabrice LEDOUX
-
Vit Ã :
AIX EN PROVENCE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1972 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à toutes les personnes qui ont jalonnées mon parcours.
Profession :
GRIPPLE EUROPE
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
