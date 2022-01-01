Fabrice LEDOUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

  • USEE

     -  Ezanville 1979 - 1988

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Fabrice LEDOUX

  • Vit Ã  :

    AIX EN PROVENCE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1972 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour à toutes les personnes qui ont jalonnées mon parcours.

  • Profession :

    GRIPPLE EUROPE

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :