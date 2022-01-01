RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nice
Fabrice LEONELLO (LEONELLO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BISCHOFFSHEIM- Nice 1988 - 1996
-
Collège Antoine Risso- Nice 1996 - 2000
-
LP MAGNAN- Magnan 2000 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
MONOPRIX VICTOIRE- Nice 2007 - 2020
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fabrice LEONELLO (LEONELLO)
-
Vit à :
NICE, France
-
Né le :
24 févr. 1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Fabrice LEONELLO (LEONELLO) a ajouté MONOPRIX VICTOIRE à son parcours professionnel
-
Fabrice LEONELLO (LEONELLO) a ajouté LP MAGNAN à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabrice LEONELLO (LEONELLO) a ajouté ECOLE BISCHOFFSHEIM à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabrice LEONELLO (LEONELLO) a ajouté Collège Antoine Risso à son parcours scolaire